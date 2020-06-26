Summerville man arrested after tip about pornographic material involving children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 34-year-old Summerville man faces two counts involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
Kevin John Ollerdisse is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle. Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Ollerdisse, who investigators say possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department made the arrest Tuesday and investigators with the SC Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation, Kittle said.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
The attorney general’s office says the term “child sexual abuse material” is “a more accurate reflection” of the material involved in such cases than “child pornography” because the latter term can imply that the child was a consenting participant.
