Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-26

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday morning that killed a tractor trailer driver.
The crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 165, approximately five miles east of Bowman, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The driver of a 2000 Sterling tractor trailer was traveling west on the interstate when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the median.
Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
