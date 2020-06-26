Trident Health providing more inpatient COVID-19 care for Hispanics than any other group in the Tri-County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say Trident Health is providing more inpatient care for Hispanic patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 than any other ethnic group or race in the Tri-County area.
“Thirty-three percent of our patients who’ve required inpatient care for COVID-19 are Hispanic,” Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said. “We clearly have an opportunity to work with the leaders in our Hispanic community to help reinforce the messages on how to reduce the spread of the virus.”
On Friday afternoon, officials with Trident Health provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization:
- 33% - Hispanic
- 28% - White
- 22% - Black
- 17% - Other (non Hispanic, not specified and declined)
Additionally, Biggs said COVID-19 is impacting more younger adults than in the first phase of the virus when adults 60 and older with underlying health conditions were most at risk.
“Seventy percent of our patients who tested positive for COVID are younger than 49 years old,” explained Dr. Biggs. “I would hope people would see this as a reminder that we need to be vigilant in masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, which have shown to significantly reduce the spread of the virus.”
According to Trident Health, since March 6, when South Carolina reported its first positive COVID-19 case, Trident Health has had 355 patients admitted for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19.
Only 30% of the patients who tested positive for COVID required hospitalization.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.