City of Columbia to distribute masks to citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be providing masks to citizens at several locations throughout the city.
The mask will be made available to those considered to be at high risk based on CDC guidance and those in vulnerable populations.
Citizens will be able to receive up to two masks per person or five masks per family.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29 and will end on Friday, July 10.
You can review the identified sites, dates, and times below:
Identified Sites:
- Busby Street Community Center - 1735 Busby Street
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 1117 Brandon Avenue
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1914 Wiley Street
- Earlewood Community Center - 1113 Recreation Drive
Distribution Schedule:
June 29, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 1, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 2, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 6, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 8, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 10, 2020
- Busby Street Community Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- S. Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Earlewood Community Center - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
