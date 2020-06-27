City of Myrtle Beach revises COVID-19 protocols after recent rise in cases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is revising several COVID-19 protocols after Horry County’s recent spike in cases.
Among the changes, officials announced the public reopening of the City Services building has been postponed indefinitely. It comes days before the city is set to discuss a possible mandate requiring masks to be worn in public.
The city also announces other changes to city facilities that are now in effect, which includes:
- Admission to indoor facilities will now be by appointment only. Exceptions include members and summer camp participants at Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium, Mary C. Canty Recreation Center and Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. Scheduled events at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Sports Center as well as city council workshops and meetings are also excluded.
- Anyone over the age of 12 entering city facilities must wear a mask or type of face covering. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
- Temperatures will be taken using a no-touch thermometer when people enter and leave facilities.
Officials also said the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department may come up with their own new protocols.
Updated rules for city employees were also announced:
- City employees must wear masks when interacting with the public on a face-to-face basis.
- City employees must wear masks when interacting with other employees in the same room, or when sharing office space where social distancing is difficult. Masks must also be worn in common areas such as break rooms, hallways and restrooms.
- City employees must always wear masks when more than one person is in the same city or personal vehicle on city business.
The city said the Myrtle Beach Police Department may adopt different protocols for officers.
