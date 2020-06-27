CofC commit Brody Hopkins wins Town of Summerville Home Run Derby

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville senior Brody Hopkins outslugged his teammate Logan Palma to win the first ever Town of Summerville Home Run Derby at Gahagan Park on Friday.
The event was set up for local high school seniors who had their final season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Close to a dozen kids from Ashley Ridge, Ft. Dorchester and Summerville were set to participate.
Green Wave senior Capers Molinaroli led the way after the first round with 7 homers while the Fort’s Pat Monteith was in 2nd place.
Hopkins and Palma would advance through the 2nd round and into the semis to face Molinaroli and Monteith.
Palma squeaked past Molinaroli to earn a spot in the finals while Hopkins put on a show in the semis smashing 13 homers in just 4 minutes to advance past Monteith.
In the finals, Palma would hit 6 homers putting the pressure on Hopkins, who will be moving on to play baseball at the College of Charleston, to match him. Hopkins, who was sporting a Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners jersey and a backward ballcap that Griffey made famous, had 5 homers as time was winding down but on the last pitch, he sent one more over the wall in left field to tie the score and send the event into a swing off.
In sudden death, Hopkins would blast one more homer to give him the trophy.
