CofC commit Brody Hopkins wins Town of Summerville Home Run Derby

In the finals, Palma would hit 6 homers putting the pressure on Hopkins, who will be moving on to play baseball at the College of Charleston, to match him. Hopkins, who was sporting a Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners jersey and a backward ballcap that Griffey made famous, had 5 homers as time was winding down but on the last pitch, he sent one more over the wall in left field to tie the score and send the event into a swing off.