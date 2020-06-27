Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Johns Island Goodwill

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee at a Goodwill in North Charleston has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release by the company.
Goodwill has released the following statement:
“The health and safety of our employees and the broader Charleston community is our top priority. We are saddened to announce that one of our employees at our John’s Island store has tested positive for COVID-19.
We are supporting the affected employee, who is currently self-quarantined and resting at home. Our thoughts are with our employee, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.”
A representative with the store has said the Goodwill has closed its location and donation center and has asked other employees to get tested. Employees that test positive are being asked to self-quarantine until receiving their test results.
The news release says that the store will be deep cleaned and sanitized with its newly acquired Clorox 360 System, which has been approved for COVID-19 cleaning based on the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Policy.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.