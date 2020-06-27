Free national teen defensive driving school in Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free defensive driving school designed to teach teenagers the importance of safe and responsible driving is heading to Charleston this weekend.
The nonprofit B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) will have several sessions sessions at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, Saturday and Sunday.
The program will run from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded by drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a tragic car crash in 2008. Herbert has trained more than 45,000 teens across the country, with the mission to prevent injuries and save lives.
The weekend’s sessions are being sponsored by local Charleston-area Allstate agents in tribute to the memory of Tripp Rabon, son of fellow agent Sandra Rabon, who lost his life in a car crash in 2015.
“Like Doug, I’ve experienced first-hand the tragedy of losing a child in a car crash,” said Ms. Rabon. “Given the overwhelming number of teen deaths resulting from car crashes, it was imperative that we bring the B.R.A.K.E.S. program to Charleston.”
The B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers, teaching new drivers and parents how to be safer on the road.
Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel/Off-road Recovery, and Car Control/Skid Recovery.
There are still spots available for Sunday. Teens can register for the free classes here.
