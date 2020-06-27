Hazy and hot weekend on tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hot and hazy day is underway! We are tracking a surge in Saharan dust across the Lowcountry. This dust should help create a stunning sunset tonight. The amount of dust will decrease through our areas the next couple of days. The big story this weekend will be the heat! Highs will climb to the low 90s today and mid-90s tomorrow. The humidity levels will also tick upwards the next couple of days, therefore the heat index will climb to the low 100s. A heat advisory is possible starting tomorrow so stay hydrated and monitor the amount of time spent outdoors.