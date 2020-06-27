6 more people arrested in connection to crime surrounding May protests in Columbia

Police say the arrests are in connection to vandalism and violence, looting incidents, and this standoff between protesters and police on Hampton Street on Sunday. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | June 26, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 5:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police released the names and charges of several more people they say are responsible for crimes during protests that turned violent on the weekend of May 30 in Columbia.

The new arrests all come from crimes committed May 30 and 31, according to the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the arrests are in connection to vandalism and violence outside CPD headquarters, looting incidents at Green’s Liquor Store and Carolina Western Pub, and a standoff between protesters and police on Hampton Street on Sunday.

Investigators said they tracked down these people through Crime Stoppers tips, as well as through the review of hours of surveillance and body camera video.

The following people have been arrested for the following charges, according to the Columbia Police Department:

  • Synobia Ferguson: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Inciting a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Possession of Burglary Tools, Malicious Injury to Property
  • Noah Frick: Two Counts of Breach of Peach of a High & Aggravated Nature, Two Counts of Instigating a Riot, Two Counts of Assault & Battery – Third Degree
  • Rashad Pressley: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Third Degree Assault & Battery – Third Degree, and Malicious Injury to Property
  • Nyasia Scott: Assault-Third Degree, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Shawn Torres-Anderson: Breach of Peace, Instigating a Riot, Larceny
  • Deforest Williams: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot

