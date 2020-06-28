Bees Landing Recreation Center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Recreation Department has announced Sunday that an employee at Bees Landing has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city of Charleston says that even though the employee has not been in the workplace since Tuesday of last week, the facility will remain closed to allow for thorough disinfecting.
The employee has reportedly self-quarantined and the city is conducting a thorough contact tracing effort to find if additional employees will require testing.
