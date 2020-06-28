CCU President addresses racist, homophobic social media posts from student

CCU President addresses racist, homophobic social media posts from student
Dr. David DeCenzo has vowed to take action regarding social media posts. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 28, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 11:05 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The President of Coastal Carolina University released a statement after the school says a student posted racist and homophobic social media posts recently.

Dr. David DeCenzo’s statement was released via the university’s Facebook page Sunday evening.

Here is the post in its entirety.

*** FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT *** Faculty, Staff and Students of Teal Nation: The University has received...

Posted by Coastal Carolina University on Sunday, June 28, 2020

It is unclear at this time what the social media posts DeCenzo references said.

WMBF News will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.