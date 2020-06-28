Chris Singleton to hold book signing on Sunday

Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player, is holding a book signing for his new book in Downtown Charleston this Sunday. (Source: Chris Singleton)
By Sydney Pendrick | June 28, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player, is holding a book signing for his new book in Downtown Charleston this Sunday.

Singleton’s book, “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” is dedicated to his late mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton who was killed along with eight others at the Mother Emanuel AME shooting five years ago.

The signing will take place at Barr3 Charleston, 484 King Street, from 4:00 p.m until 5:30 p.m. You can bring your already purchased copy or buy one while there.

“This is my gift to the world teaching our youth to love others, no matter their race, religion or skin color,” Chris Singleton.

