City of Myrtle Beach cancels summer camps after positive COVID-19 tests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is canceling summer day camps due to recent COVID-19 concerns.
City spokesman Mark Kruea said camps at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center and Mary C. Canty Recreation Center are both canceled. He added a camp counselor tested positive for the virus, which prompted the city’s decision.
Four children also recently missed days due to positive tests in their homes, according to Kruea.
Kruea said parents are being notified about the changes.
