FIRST ALERT: Air Quality Alert until noon; triple digit heat index next 2 days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A thick plume of Saharan dust is moving across the south. These particles in higher concentration could irritate sensitive eyes and lungs. Those with respiratory issues should limit time spent outside. The Air Quality Alert will end at noon today as the concentration lowers. Temperatures will quickly rise and peak in the mid-90s. The humidity is also on the rise and will help create a heat index near 100 degrees this afternoon! Stay hydrated over the next few days. Look for more sunshine as the day goes on, but a low rain chance enters the forecast later today and this evening. A few showers and an isolated storm are possible (mainly north of I-26) as some energy dives southeast.