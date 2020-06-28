FIRST ALERT: Air Quality Alert until noon; triple digit heat index next 2 days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A thick plume of Saharan dust is moving across the south. These particles in higher concentration could irritate sensitive eyes and lungs. Those with respiratory issues should limit time spent outside. The Air Quality Alert will end at noon today as the concentration lowers. Temperatures will quickly rise and peak in the mid-90s. The humidity is also on the rise and will help create a heat index near 100 degrees this afternoon! Stay hydrated over the next few days. Look for more sunshine as the day goes on, but a low rain chance enters the forecast later today and this evening. A few showers and an isolated storm are possible (mainly north of I-26) as some energy dives southeast.
Scattered showers are possible overnight and temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures tomorrow morning will feel warmer and more humid than usual. Moisture across the southeast will increase and paired with temperatures in the upper 90s, a heat advisory could be issued. To prepare drink a lot of water and plan you outdoor activities accordingly. Each day the chance for rain will increase a bit and peak near 50% Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Sun and clouds with haze, mainly dry; HIGH: 95.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible and feeling warm; LOW: 77.
TOMORROW: Oppressive with slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 97.
TUESDAY: Increasing shower and storm chance, feeling hot; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with chance for scattered storms; HIGH: 92.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
