Inmate escaped, recaptured in Walterboro on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement says an inmate at the Colleton County Detention Center that escaped Sunday morning has now been taken back into custody.
The Walterboro Police Department says 28-year-old Emmanuel Hughes escaped from the detention center approximately at 10:35 a.m. this morning.
Police say Hughes was previously arrested for Domestic Violence High and Aggravated and Assault and Battery third degree earlier in the week.
The Walterboro Police and the Colleton County Detention Center both responded to the incident.
A perimeter was established and a “Code Red Alert” was immediately sent to residents in a 5-mile radius of the detention center.
Officials say a Colleton County deputy spotted Hughes, and was taken back into custody without further incident.
Hughes will face additional charges as a result of his escape, according to police.
A full internal investigation will be conducted on this incident.
