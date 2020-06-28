Lowcountry towns, cities considering mask mandates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should wear face coverings in public when you're not able to social distance to slow the spread of coronavirus.
If you go out in public, you'll notice a lot of people are not wearing masks and now some Lowcountry cities and towns are looking to change that.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he does not plan to enact a statewide face mask mandate.
Local governments are considering requiring people to wear masks in public.
The City of Charleston and the Isle of Palms have already passed mask mandates that will go into effect on Wednesday.
Now other areas could followup with their own new set of rules.
On Monday the Town of Summerville, Folly Beach, Hilton Head Island and James Island are meeting to discuss whether they should require people to wear masks in public places like grocery stores, retail stores, restaurants and other places.
Folly Beach says they have a low rate of mask usage and have noticed that people aren't frequently social distancing.
The CDC says the virus spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
The masks are intended to create a barrier from those droplets to help slow the spread of the virus.
Kiawah Island Town Council will also meet today to discuss additional measures to address public safety concerns. The agenda did not specifically say if they are discussing a mask mandate.
The Town of Mount Pleasant is expected to consider a mask mandate this week, however no meeting has officially been scheduled. In North Charleston and Goose Creek, councils voted against a mask mandate, however they both urge people to wear them. Bluffton Town Council is expected to vote on a mask ordinance on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.