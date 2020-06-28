North Charleston to announce face mask distribution initiative

North Charleston City Hall (Source: Live 5/File)
By Sydney Pendrick | June 28, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 1:29 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and city officials will hold a press conference on Monday to announce a face mask distribution initiative.

The press conference will be in front of North Charleston City Hall at 11 a.m.

City officials said this is in effort to reach citizens at a community level. Public safety personnel will also proactively engage to those who may not have access to proper face coverings in a citywide distribution campaign targeting high-traffic stores and vulnerable communities.

