Troopers: One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following an auto-pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Saturday.
The crash happened on Bethera Road in Berkeley County on around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to troopers, a pickup truck was headed east on Bethera road and the pedestrian was walking west when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian in a curve.
The pedestrian died as a result of the crash. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office
The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
