Troopers: Pedestrian struck, killed in Beaufort County collision

BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a car Saturday night in Beaufort County.
The crash happened at approximately at 10:30 p.m. on US-21 at Poppy Hill Circle, according to troopers.
A 2008 GMC SUV traveling south struck a pedestrian who troopers say was standing in the roadway.
Highway Patrol says the pedestrian is deceased.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
