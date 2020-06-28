SCDNR: Two boaters missing on Lake Moultrie following Saturday storm found safe

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says that two boaters who were reported missing on Lake Moultrie following Saturday’s storm have been found.
One boater was in the water for 12 hours before they were rescued Sunday.
One boater, 40-years-old, was found on an island at around 2:50 p.m. Sunday and the other, 60-years-old was found in the water at 1:20 p.m., according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
Both boaters were weak, dehydrated, but alert and conscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
The boat was reportedly spotted by someone passing by the lake Sunday morning.
This is a developing story.
