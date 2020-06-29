Berkeley County Landfill could soon nearly double in size

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is looking to expand their approximately 38-acre landfill by more than 30 acres.
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation are proposing the Class Two landfill expansion on the west side of Highway 52, just south of Monks Corner.
The county says this expansion needs to happen because the current landfill is reaching capacity.
If the proposal does pass through DHEC in the coming weeks, Berkeley County will be given the go ahead for the project.
All public comment regarding the landfill can be submitted by July 2 to:
Roger E. Schweitzer
2600 Bull Street
Columbia, SC 29201
803-898-1330
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.