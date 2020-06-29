‘Changing the flag was the right thing to do;' Reaction from Miss. sports leaders after historic flag vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sports officials are speaking out after a busy day at the State Capitol.
On Sunday, the Mississippi legislature approved a bill that would remove the state flag which contains a Confederate battle emblem and create a new flag.
Athletic Director for Mississippi State University John Cohen said that “Changing the flag was the right thing to do.”
Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill created a stir on social media when he announced that he would not represent the state any longer until the flag was removed.
On Sunday he thanked all of the universities that came together to help get momentum for a new state flag.
On Thursday, athletic directors and coaches from eight of Mississippi’s public universities took a stand against the state flag.
They came together for a joint press conference days after the NCAA banned any championships from being held in the state of Mississippi while the current flag is in place.
From Ole Miss, Keith Carter said that it was a great day to be a Mississippian.
From SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey:
