Charleston family escapes late night house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators say an occupant of a Charleston County home spotted fire near the front of the house and alerted the family, who was able to escape into their back yard.
Charleston County dispatchers received the call about a structure fire on Landsdowne Drive shortly before midnight Monday. The Charleston and James Island Fire Departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police.
Firefighters say they arrived in approximately five minutes from the time of dispatch and reported fire venting from the front of the one story, single-family home and progressing into the attic.
Crews say the majority of the damage was isolated to the front of the house.
The Charleston Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Firefighters say the family was able to call 911 after escaping through a rear door of the home.
No one was injured. Firefighters say the family cat was reported missing but was later found alive and well during the investigation.
