CofC alum Brantley collects G-League honors

A 2019 All-CAA First Team selection, Brantley wrapped his Charleston career with 1,914 points, third in program history. As a senior, Brantley posted 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the CAA. The 6-foot-7 forward finished fourth in Charleston career rebounds (967) and is 10th in career steals (150) and blocks (85). The 2016 CAA Rookie of the Year, Brantley earned All-CAA honors in each of his four seasons at CofC.