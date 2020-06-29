CofC alum Brantley collects G-League honors

RICHMOND, Va. (June 29, 2020) – Former Colonial Athletic Association standouts Jarrell Brantley (College of Charleston) and Devontae Cacok (UNCW) were each named to the All-NBA G League First-Team and the G League’s All-Rookie Team, the league announced on Friday.
Additionally, Brantley and Cacok finished second and third, respectively, in voting for the 2019-20 NBA G League Rookie of the Year Award.
Brantley, the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, led Salt Lake City in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 18.8 points while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor in 33 games (all starts). The Jazz two-way player helped lead the Stars to their most successful season in team history, as the club posted a 24-9 mark in games Brantley played.
Appearing in five games with the Utah Jazz this season, Brantley was named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Team for the Western Conference in February. Brantley is the first Stars player to earn All-NBA G League First Team accolades since current Jazz forward Georges Niang in 2017-18. He is the first Salt Lake City player in team history to collect All-Rookie honors.
A 2019 All-CAA First Team selection, Brantley wrapped his Charleston career with 1,914 points, third in program history. As a senior, Brantley posted 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the CAA. The 6-foot-7 forward finished fourth in Charleston career rebounds (967) and is 10th in career steals (150) and blocks (85). The 2016 CAA Rookie of the Year, Brantley earned All-CAA honors in each of his four seasons at CofC.
The two-time CAA All-Tournament Team selection helped the Cougars claim the 2018 CAA Championship, the first for the program since joining the conference in 2013-14. Brantley was a 2019 NABC All-District Second Team selection, his third straight season earning all-district honors.