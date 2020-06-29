Colleton County, City of Walterboro passes face mask ordinance

COLLEOTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro and Colleton County have both passed a face mask ordinance which requires people to wear face coverings or masks in public places and public buildings.
It will go into effect beginning Wednesday, July 1 at 6 a.m.
The ordinance can be found below:
1. All persons entering a commercial establishment in the City and unincorporated Colleton County must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. This paragraph does not apply to religious establishments. However, the use of face coverings is recommended during religious activities as well.
2. All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City and unincorporated Colleton County must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.
3. Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this Ordinance.
4. Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
a. In personal vehicles.
b. When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity,
provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times.
c. When a person is alone or only with other household members.
d. While actively drinking, eating, or smoking.
e. When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.
f. When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services.
5. A person who fails to comply with Paragraph 1 of this Ordinance shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than Twenty-five Dollars ($25.00).
6. A person who fails to comply with Paragraph 2 of this Ordinance shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than One-hundred Dollars ($100.00).
