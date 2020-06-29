Deputies investigating double fatal shooting in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting they say left two women dead.
Deputies responded to the Cross community overnight Monday where the two victims were found, Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
Investigators believe the shooting took place between 11 p.m. and midnight, he said.
Deputies received a call about a possible motor vehicle accident at around midnight, Dep. Carli Drayton said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women suffering gunshot wounds, she said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the victims’ identities.
Baker said they do not yet have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
