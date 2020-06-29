Deputies looking for inmate ‘mistakenly released’ from Gaston County Jail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who was “mistakenly released” from the Gaston County Jail on Thursday.
Deputies are investigating how and why Gyagus Wallace was released from the jail.
Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Wallace is asked to contact the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 704-869-6800.
According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace was serving time for marijuana possession with intent to sell and assault on a female, among other charges,
