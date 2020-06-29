Developers announce new Berkeley County industrial park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Army Corps of Engineers says a new industrial park is in the works near Summerville.
Developers are calling the new 10-building park The Berkeley County Tradeport.
Plans have located the new site just off I-26, approximately a mile northeast of the of I-26/Jedburg Road intersection in Summerville.
The industrial park is still in the early stages of planning developers say, but the ten buildings would span over nearly 500 acres, and bring the potential for more jobs.
The appeal of the park would not only be its proximity to the port, automotive plants and airport, but also the population growth happening all throughout the Charleston area.
The Army Corps of Engineers is providing oversight for the project. They are taking public comment by mail, but all comments must be submitted before July 7.
Please submit comments in writing, identifying the project of interest by public notice number (SAC-2009-01012), to the following address:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
ATTN: REGULATORY DIVISION
69 A Hagood Avenue
Charleston, South Carolina 29403-5107
