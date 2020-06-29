DHEC announces new list of mobile COVID testing sites this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control says The Family Health Center will be hosting COVID-19 tests this week at various locations around the Charleston area.
The Family Health Center says that each site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and no appointments or referrals are necessary.
With COVID cases increasing, The Family Health Center asks that people wear face-masks to testing sites to reduce transmission.
The list of locations is below:
- Kingdom Life Ministries: 1172 Orangeburg Mall Cir., Orangeburg.
- Greater St. Paul AME Church: 633 Tomas Kate Rd., Dorchester.
- Springhill Missionary Baptist Church: 13025 Old Number Six Hwy., Eutawville.
- Bethel AME Church: 8740 Old State Rd., Holly Hill.
- Bethel AME Church: 5585 Memorial Blvd., St. George.
- Williams Chapel AME Church: 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.
- Trinity United Methodist Church: 11761 Heritage Hwy., Bamberg.
- Honey Ford Baptist Church: 982 Honeyford Rd., Denmark.
- Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center: 3722 Main Hwy., Bamberg.
For more information visit the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website or call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.