Doctors urging people to be safe as COVID-19 cases rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina, and doctors are urging people to be safe.
The latest data from health officials reveal more than a thousand hospital beds in the state are being occupied by patients who tested positive or are under investigation for the virus.
Just days before July 4, hospitals are seeing new cases especially in the tri-county area.
Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian works at Roper St. Francis Healthcare and says people need to take precautions regardless of a holiday.
"The coronavirus isn't taking a holiday. We have a holiday weekend coming up but we're still unfortunately in the midst of a pandemic," Ellis-Yarian said. "We just encourage and advise people to continue to follow CDC guidelines."
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has 254 new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Right now they have 46 patients that are receiving care in one of their hospitals.
Fourteen patients are being cared for at home.
MUSC Health currently has 61 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of the 61 patients, 22 are in MUSC Health COVID-19 intensive care, with 15 of the 61 total inpatients receiving ventilator care for disease progression.
Trident Health has 52 COVID patients admitted into their hospitals, 38 of them at Trident Medical Center and 14 at Summerville Medical.
The survival rate at Trident Health since March is at 98%.
