Man shot in the leg, 9-year-old grazed by bullet in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man was shot and a 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet to the leg in a shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night.
Charleston police officials said it happened at America Street and Johnson Street.
Authorities reported that both victims are alert and conscious, and the injuries appear to be non life threatening.
Officers said the man was shot in the leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.
Pictures and videos from the scene show investigators placing crime scene tape in the area as well as evidence markers on the ground.
A portion of the street has been closed as authorities work the case.
