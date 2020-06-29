49ers sign first-round picks Kinlaw, Aiyuk to 4-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals, the team said Friday.
The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection.
The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.
Kinlaw, a Goose Creek alum, was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
In an Instagram post Kinlaw spoke on the signing saying “Grew up Tryna figure out why god put us through so much heartache. He knew I was a soldier. He knew I was solid to the bone. That’s the only reason I even took it this far. Somebody tell my momma I became a millionaire today. Somebody tell her that her prayers was answered. God, I appreciate you big homie. Even though I don’t feel like I deserve it imma keep it goin because that’s all I know. Imma go down a legend for everything I went through and still made it here for this. I appreciate the 49ers organization for letting me chase my dreams and be one hell of a father”