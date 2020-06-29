FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect Monday as heat index could top 105

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a hot day Monday with a heat index in some Lowcountry counties above the century mark.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for portions of southeastern South Carolina.
The advisory includes Charleston and Beaufort Counties as well as tidal Berkeley and coastal Colleton Counties.
The heat index in those areas will climb to between 105 and 108 degrees, Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said.
You should take extra precautions of you work or spend time outside.
Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Keep the following tips in mind:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a shaded location.
A heat stroke is an emergency: if you suspect someone of possibly showing signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
