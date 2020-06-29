Folly Beach passes ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public places

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach has passed an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in all public places. It goes into effect on Tuesday at noon.
Face masks are required for people working, living, visiting or doing business within the city when inside a public building, waiting to enter a public building, interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, and when walking outdoors when maintaining a six-feet distance from other people is not possible.
In addition, businesses must require all employees to wear a face mask at all times, and post a visible notice informing customers of the use of face coverings for customers and employees.
“Because this is such a busy time at the beach, Folly has a special responsibility to our region to slow the spread of this disease,” city officials said.”We need YOUR help complying with these rules so that we can avoid increasing the COVID numbers beyond the scope of our medical providers and facilities and avoid more drastic regulations.”
Exemptions include children under 3 years old, persons seated at a restaurant, or anyone outdoors who can maintain a distance of six feet from others at all times.
