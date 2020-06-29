Hilton Head Island council votes ‘yes’ on ordinance requiring face masks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island City Council voted to enforce an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in certain parts of the island during a special called meeting on Monday.
The order can be viewed below.
Hilton Head Island Town Council will vote on an ordinance to make masks mandatory in certain areas on the island during a special called meeting on Monday, June 29.
The special called meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m.
“I have been encouraged by Town Council members to pursue a law mandating that face masks be worn. I believe it will help ease fears among the residents of our community about contracting the coronavirus and how it’s being spread, and I fully anticipate the Town Council adopting something along these lines,” Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said in a statement.
The public may view the meeting on the Town’s main Facebook page (http://facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC), the Public Meeting Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandMeetings/) and the Town’s website (www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov).
According to the mayor, if passed, the ordinance would be enforced by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and violations would lead to fines.
Hilton Head residents had a lot to say about the ordinance.
“I really think it would help a lot.”
“I think it needs to be mandated.”
“I see people walking around everywhere without masks and it’s just not helpful.”
Some residents have strong opinions on mandated masks.
“I think it will be a good thing. But I think they are going to be people who do not follow it. I think a lot of people come down here to avoid it and they are just not going to do it,” said Aidan Delatorre.
A main concern is visitors who come to the island will disregard the order.
“All the people down here, they are not taking it seriously anymore. We have tourists coming down, even residents that live here, they are not taking it seriously,” said Wyhat Culsen.
For the owners of Tio’s Mexican, they want to protect their customers and staff and follow whatever measures the town decides on.
“We’re just doing our best to follow the town and state guidelines. So we hope our customers will want to respect those rules as well,” said owner Sally Zuniga.
For others, they believe mandating masks will help things get back to normal.
“The sooner we can get back to our normal lives I think we should do it. I mean it’s not easy. We don’t like it. I don’t like it either,” said Cecilia Meyer.
And protect others.
“You know, whatever we can do to help. I feel that it is very irresponsible when people pretend that nothing is happening. It is happening. And we just have to do what we can to help”
The ordinance will be voted on Monday morning at 8:30.
“I mean, one person not wearing a mask can make a huge difference,” said Rebecca Lantrip.
If passed, those found not following the mandate will be criminally find between one and $500 according to the mayor.
