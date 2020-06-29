James Island Council passes ordinance recommending public to wear mask

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Town Council passed an ordinance on Monday recommending people to wear masks at public places including restaurants and retail stores.
The town voted unanimously recommending people on the island also wear a face covering at salons, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other stores and offices that are open to the public.
The ordinance also recommends businesses to adopt a policy of providing service solely to customers wearing face covering.
“The Town further recommends that customers should be notified of the policy with signage at entry ways,” town officials said.”Those seeking service without a face covering should be politely notified of the policy, and if necessary, asked to leave the premises. Law enforcement should be notified if a customer in violation of the policy refuses to leave as requested.”
In addition the ordinance states that restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public, including interactions in outdoor spaces such as curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
Businesses that do not require their employees interacting with the public to wear a face covering will be subject to a fine of $50.
Town officials say the use of face coverings can help slow the spread of infectious disease in some circumstances, however, this emergency ordinance is not intended to require or recommend face coverings for the following:
- 1. Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others;
- 2. Any person traveling in their personal vehicles;
- 3. When a person is alone or only with other household members in an enclosed space;
- 4. While participating in an outdoor physical activity;
- 5. While actively drinking, eating, or smoking;
- 6. In an outdoor or unenclosed area appurtenant to retail establishments or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- 7. For people, whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;
- 8. For children under 10 years old;
- 9. In private, individual offices;
- 10. When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- 11. In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming; and
- 12. Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
This ordinance will automatically be repealed on July 17, unless Town Council acts to extend or modify it at its July 16 meeting, town officials said.
The ordinance will be enforced by the Town’s Code Enforcement Officer.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.