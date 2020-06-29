North Charleston to distribute free face masks Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston has announced that they will be distributing free face masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Lowcountry.
Officials say that from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, the City of North Charleston police will be handing out nearly 15,000 face masks at 11 different locations throughout the city.
Additionally, the announcement says North Charleston Police Department neighborhood resources officers will reach out directly to residents in their areas of responsibility and fire personnel will distribute face coverings while out in the community.
Public Safety personnel will be stationed at the following locations throughout North Charleston.
- CARTA Superstop: Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue, North Charleston.
- Family Dollar: 3315 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.
- Family Dollar: 2643 Spruill Ave., North Charleston.
- Food Lion: 4400 Dorchester Rd. Unit 10, North Charleston.
- Food Lion: 7550 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston.
- Food Lion: 1213 Remount Rd., North Charleston.
- Harris Teeter: Wescott Plantation, 9500 Dorchester Rd., Summerville.
- Save A Lot: 5060 Dorchester Rd. Unit 360, North Charleston.
- Save A Lot: 4411 Durant Ave., North Charleston.
- Walmart Supercenter: 4920 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston.
- Walmart Supercenter: 7400 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.
“If we are going to be serious about combatting COVID-19 in the Lowcountry, we have to continue to put our words into action and ensure that our citizens have the necessary tools to keep them and their loved ones safe,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “We must be selfless, and all come to the agreement that the doctors and scientists at the CDC and SC DHEC are the unequivocal experts on this disease.”
“If we want our kids and grandkids to return to school in August, if we want to return to church and bible study, if we want our spectator sports back, it’s going to take everyone doing their part,” Summey said. “The mild inconvenience of wearing a face coverings could save a life.”
Individuals or organizations that are interested in donating face coverings or funds towards the initiative can reach out to the Office of the Mayor at 843-740-2504.
