Police make arrest in fatal Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in the shooting death of a Ladson man earlier this month.
Lloyd Wright, 41, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police responded to the 60 block of Norman Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. on June 16 where a shooting had been reported.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the shooting at 33-year-old Tony Little, who was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Little died a the scene, Chief Deputy Coroner Bobby Jo O'Neal said.
Wright was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
