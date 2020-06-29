SC Tax Free Weekend to be held August 7-9

(Source: WVIR)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 7:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend will begin August 7-9, meaning you won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of items.

During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes.

Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether purchased in-store or online.

If you buy eligible items online your purchase should be tax-free as well. For more information click here.

Check with your local retailer to see if they offer online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up.

If you choose to shop in-store check to see if there is a mask ordinance, curfew, or other guidelines for your community.

Shoppers are also encouraged to practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and SCDHEC to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

For more info visit South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

