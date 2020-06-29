SC Tax Free Weekend to be held August 7-9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend will begin August 7-9, meaning you won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of items.
During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes.
Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether purchased in-store or online.
If you buy eligible items online your purchase should be tax-free as well. For more information click here.
Check with your local retailer to see if they offer online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up.
If you choose to shop in-store check to see if there is a mask ordinance, curfew, or other guidelines for your community.
For more info visit South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
