SCDNR investigating death of 18-year-old boater near Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says an autopsy is underway for an 18-year-old boater.
The Charleston County Coroner has not identified his name or the cause of death.
SCDNR says they responded to a missing boater call on Thursday around 11 p.m. near the Ravenel Bridge. Officials say three days later on Sunday, Sullivan's Island Fire Rescue recovered his body at 9:40 a.m. on a sandbar near Sullivan's Island.
SCDNR Captain Robert McCullough says a witness said the teen entered the water from a boat and did not resurface.
“What we’ve found out so far, the facts seem to indicate, that a young man went off the back of the boat into the water,” McCullough said. “One of the other boys in the boat went in after him, made contact but could not get him out.”
McCullough says currents are strong in the area where they were near the Ravenel Bridge.
He says nine people were on the boat and they have interviewed each person about what happened.
McCullough says investigators are talking with the family of the teen everyday and providing them with updates.
Two online petitions in reference to the incident speculate fowl play. DNR officials say so far their investigation doesn’t support those claims.
"If anything comes up if there's any foul play or anything that like that we will pursue it the end... if anything comes up," McCullough said. "I will say this too, accidents happen."
The Coast Guard Charleston Sector Command Center were also involved in the search efforts. Coast Guard officials say crews searched around the bridge, the Cooper River, the Wando River and Charleston Harbor, covering 205 square miles on Friday.
SCDNR says they investigate all boating facilitates in the state and they do "a lot" each year.
"I want people to be safe out there on the water and enjoy yourself but this is, I mean this is one of those tragedies," McCullough said. "I really hate to say it, but I can't tell you how many times somebody will jump in the water to either cool off or just never come up. It's the weirdest. It's very odd that that happens, but it does."
The Coast Guard says two other boats joined in the search and were able to get one of the two boaters back on board. SCDNR says the boater who was rescued was a friend of the 18-year-old who tried to save him. According to emergency officials, that person was in fine condition when he was transported back to the pier.
McCullough says Sullivan's Island search crews were looking for the boater on Sunday when they found him.
“It’s one of those things you don’t like to talk about, but as it comes that’s what happens naturally is you float,” McCullough said. “If you drown you will eventually come up and then go back down.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.