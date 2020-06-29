Shooting in North Charleston injures two people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after two people were shot in North Charleston Monday evening.
At 5:04 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of Braddock Avenue for a report of shots fired.
When officers got to the scene they found evidence of a shooting, but authorities said those involved had left.
A short time later, NCPD officials said two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at Trident Center Point Emergency Room.
“At this point, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” police said.
NCPD officials said there is no definitive information on the suspects at this time.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.