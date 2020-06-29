Town of Kiawah Island passes face mask ordinance

Like many, I don’t especially enjoy wearing a face covering, yet I strongly believe that we need to take this action to address the increased risk to our community. Kiawah has avoided the most severe impact of this virus so far, we think, and it would be foolhardy to risk your health, your neighbor’s health, and risk shutting down Kiawah ' s economy all over again, just to avoid an occasional inconvenience. I have no idea what more is going to be thrown at our community in the ensuing months. I do know that whatever arises will require all of Kiawah - our governing entities, property owners, businesses, and visitors – to be aligned and committed to keeping ourselves and each other safe.