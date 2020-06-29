UPDATE: Heat index to return to the 100s again tomorrow, daily storm chance ahead (some strong/severe this week)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rising temperatures paired with a humid afternoon means heat indices should peak near 105 degrees for some coastal areas today and tomorrow. A heat advisory will stay in effect until 8 this evening for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside. It’s possible another heat advisory could be issued tomorrow as the heat index will easily climb back to the triple digits, possibly near the criteria mark of 105 degrees or higher. Actual temperatures will rise to the mid-90s under plenty of sunshine before more clouds develop this afternoon.
Each afternoon and evening expect showers and a couple of thunderstorms to develop. The next couple of days this chance will increase, but today there is a slight chance for this activity. Expect a few showers and a storm to develop after 2 pm. This activity will be very spotty, but because of the energy diving in from the northwest a thunderstorm or two could be strong. The storm threat will increase the next couple of days. Damaging winds would be the main concern if a severe storm develops. This is a week to stay weather aware!
TODAY: Late day storm; HIGH: 96.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy; LOW: 76.
TOMORROW: Chance for scattered storms, some strong; HIGH: 94.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for scattered storms, some strong; HIGH: 94.
THURSDAY: Likely chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 91.
