UPDATE: Heat index to return to the 100s again tomorrow, daily storm chance ahead (some strong/severe this week)

Each afternoon and evening expect showers and a couple of thunderstorms to develop. The next couple of days this chance will increase, but today there is a slight chance for this activity. Expect a few showers and a storm to develop after 2 pm. This activity will be very spotty, but because of the energy diving in from the northwest a thunderstorm or two could be strong. The storm threat will increase the next couple of days. Damaging winds would be the main concern if a severe storm develops. This is a week to stay weather aware!