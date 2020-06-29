Voluntary separation program could be offered to some Williamsburg County employees

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County officials are anticipating a 15 percent loss in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, as the county government looks to cut costs, some full-time employees could be asked to accept an offer that would cause them to step away from their jobs.
The Williamsburg County Council is scheduled to conduct a first reading of a proposed ordinance regarding a voluntary separation program during a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The ordinance is being proposed because of the “financial impact of COVID-19 and its effect upon the economy,” according to the meeting agenda.
Around 35 employees would be eligible and in general, workers would qualify if they are also entitled to Social Security benefits.
“It’s strictly voluntary and I’m hoping that we get as many people as we can that will take advantage of the opportunity,” said Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright.
Employees who choose to participate would receive a separation package and some could potentially return to work part-time.
