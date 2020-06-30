Another Uncomfortably Hot Day with a Late Day Storm Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat and humidity returns full force for the last day of June! As highs are expected to climb back into the mid 90s, coastal area’s heat index will climb into the low 100s. It shouldn’t feel as hot compared to yesterday, but temps will feel uncomfortable again. Beaufort County is under a heat advisory until 6 pm. Temperatures there could feel closer to 106 degrees this afternoon. Limit your time outdoors and drink plenty of water. The chance for some showers are storms will increase this afternoon and evening. Models are picking up on some rain developing along the coast later today, close to 2 pm. A strong to severe isolated storm cannot be ruled out today so stay weather aware! Late tonight the chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm will increase. Temperatures once again will feel unseasonably warm, only falling to the mid 70s overnight.
The chance for scattered showers and storms will increase to tomorrow. A couple of storms could become strong to severe in the late afternoon and evening hours. Wind damage would be the main concern. The end of the work week looks drier before the rain chance increases this weekend. A few showers and storms are possible on 4th of July with temperatures not as hot.
TODAY: Hot with slight chance for late day storms; HIGH: 95.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers, warm and muggy; LOW: 74.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with scattered showers & storms possible; HIGH: 93.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered showers & storms possible; HIGH: 92.
FRIDAY: Mainly dry and warm; HIGH: 90.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
