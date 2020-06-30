Another Uncomfortably Hot Day with a Late Day Storm Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat and humidity returns full force for the last day of June! As highs are expected to climb back into the mid 90s, coastal area’s heat index will climb into the low 100s. It shouldn’t feel as hot compared to yesterday, but temps will feel uncomfortable again. Beaufort County is under a heat advisory until 6 pm. Temperatures there could feel closer to 106 degrees this afternoon. Limit your time outdoors and drink plenty of water. The chance for some showers are storms will increase this afternoon and evening. Models are picking up on some rain developing along the coast later today, close to 2 pm. A strong to severe isolated storm cannot be ruled out today so stay weather aware! Late tonight the chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm will increase. Temperatures once again will feel unseasonably warm, only falling to the mid 70s overnight.