Bluffton Town Council passes mask ordinance

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Town Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that makes masks mandatory in certain public settings.
This would also require employees at certain establishments to wear masks as well.
The order will take effect on Wednesday, July 1 at noon. The order would expire on Aug. 31 without any action from council. Council could vote to extend or shorten the order if necessary.
The ordinance is similar to other towns. Masks must be worn in public buildings. Exceptions are made for those eating, drinking, or with medical issues. A fine will be issued to those not complying.
“It’s pretty simple. It really is pretty simple. It’s a selfless act,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
Watch the full meeting below:
The mayor said despite three towns passing an ordinance, not all popular areas are included “It’s 60 percent plus, 70 percent of this county does not fall under town jurisdiction,” Mayor Sulka said. Large parts of Beaufort County are unincorporated
“These big box stores do not fall under Hilton Head nor Bluffton town jurisdictions. We have no control or authority over that,” Mayor Sulka said.
Stores usually considered to be a part of Bluffton, like Target and Walmart, are not actually in the city limits.
"That's what we look to the county on Wednesday to see what the will pass and then they'll have jurisdiction." The Bluffton mayor says if the county takes action too everyone will have some sort of coverage which she hopes will reduce numbers. "If this is one more step along with hand hygiene and social distancing, I talk to the doctors and messes and first responders and people are all on board with this."
There will be discussion on Wednesday for a countywide mask ordinance by the Beaufort County Council.
Info from Florida Atlanta University:
“Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science conducted an experiment using flow visualization to demonstrate how far a cough travels and how long it lingers in the air. Flow visualization is a method that enables flow patterns, such as a stream of particles from a cough, to become visible in fluids like air and water since they are transparent. Various techniques using flow visualization make these patterns visible to the naked eye.
In a laboratory setting, the researchers were able to visually demonstrate a mechanically emulated cough/sneeze jet from an orifice representing the mouth and the associated particle-laden airflow using a mannequin and other props.
MORE INFO HERE >>> https://www.fau.edu/newsdesk/articles/mechanical-cough-coronavirus.php”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.