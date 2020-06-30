CCSD suspends summer athletic practices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District has announced they are suspending summer athletic practices effective Thursday, July 2nd due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the Charleston area.
CCSD says the move is not because of an increase in cases among student athletes but because of the increase in the community as a whole.
“This action is a response to the increase in COVID cases in Charleston County,” said CCSD Athletic Director Bob Olson. “We are very proud of the protocols that our high schools and coaches have put in place to keep our student athletes safe during the conditioning practices, but we are part of the larger community and felt this was a necessary response to help slow down the spread.”
The district says this move is the same as the suspension of in-person student summer academic enrichment programs until at least July 20th.
Teams from the district were allowed to return to training earlier this month with guidelines from the SCHSL.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.