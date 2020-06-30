Charleston Police council to focus on improving police policies, diversity

One of the issues Charleston’s Citizens Police Advisory Council is expected to discuss will be the need for improving diversity. Although police officials say that based on the most recent audits, the Charleston Police Department has a relatively diverse command staff, it goes beyond that. Wendy Stiver, the recently-hired director of research and procedural justice, says having some diversity is the first step, but she says it must happen in every unit, like the SWAT team, the bomb squad and all others.