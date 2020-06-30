Coastal Lab in Murrells Inlet offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the state, WMBF News wants to connect you with more opportunities to get tested.
Coastal Lab, located along Highway 17 Bypass in the Murrells Inlet area, is providing drive-thru COVID-19 nasal testing.
Coastal Lab is known for providing antibody testing, which they still do. However, they’ve switched up their services since April.
Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information saying antibody tests shouldn’t be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection. This because an antibody test might not show if you have the virus right now, as it can take one to three weeks for your body to make antibodies.
Over the last few weeks, Coastal Lab started providing the COVID-19 nasal test via drive-thru, and they’re asking once you receive the results to wait around two weeks and come back for an antibody test.
Heather Pitts, the owner of Coastal Lab, explained.
“So just because you have a negative swab does not mean it’s not already - you’ve been exposed or it’s in your bloodstream, so it’s important to do both to make sure because you could come up here and get a negative swab and never come back. But you could still be active for COVID because it already went through your nasal stream and into your bloodstream, so it’s important to come back and get that second test,” Pitts said.
Pitts said you don’t need an appointment or symptoms to get tested and there is a fee for testing. If you have health insurance, the fee is $15. If not, it will be $125.
She also added they receive all of their supplies from the lab they’re working with from Manning.
Because you don’t need to have symptoms to get tested at Coastal Lab, it’s offering some peace of mind for some folks.
“Well one of the girls I hang with tested positive and I thought it was time that I got it, not that I feel sick or I ever felt sick. I haven’t, and I’ve been taking my temperature,” Margaret Lines said. “I do want my children to come back down in July and I won’t allow them to come down if I test positive, it’s just not fair.”
A similar story came from a couple going through the line Monday who wanted to get tested after a neighbor got the virus.
You can visit Coastal Lab at 3583 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. The drive-thru starts at 7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. The line forms early, so be mindful of that.
You can contact them by phone at 843-957-6740 or email at info@coastallabsc.com.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.